Big Brother Naija star, Uriel Oputa expresses her pride in being part British as she reacts to skitmaker, OGB Recent remarks who advise people who did not have up to a million in their account.

It would be recalled that OGB Recent, had in a Twitter post, stated that anybody that does not have one million in their account should not be sleeping.

In response, Uriel expresses her delight at being half British because Nigerians have a way of pressuring you you until you begin to question your beliefs.

She shared her thoughts about the majority of Nigerians, who enjoy typecasting and categorizing people.

In her words:

“My biggest blessing is being Part British. Some Nigerians will squeeze you until no self belief. They thrive in placing individuals into categories and Stereotypes. You can’t do this because……. Nigeria is one place where potential Billionaires have been subjected into Not following their heads But trends. I will always advise one To travel You are more than you Think.”

