Popular Nigerian comedian and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori better known as Kiekie has send a message to her admirers.

The mother of one, who is happily married, took to her Instagram page, to disclose that her DMs are always so full and on fire. She noted how her phone has been permanently plugged into a charger since Friday due to their DMs.

Kiekie expressed how overwhelmed she is with admirers, especially with the daily bank alert and the breathlessness.

She said despite all the attention, she wouldn’t bring down her standards for them as she went on to list the criteria for marrying her.

She wrote:

“1) I don’t eat locally made meals and Nigerian meals

2) I don’t spend money that’s not brand new. I just unwrap the notes myself

3) If you want to marry me, you must be prepared to bathe me 6 times daily

4) You must be well connected

5) You just have a minimum of 5 citizenship/5 passports

6) You must be the only existing family member”.

! My! Goodness! My DMs are so full! Literally on fire!!!!!

My phone has been permanently plugged into a charger since Friday! Goodness, I’m so overwhelmed! Men won’t let me rest! I can’t even breathe! Bank Alert every gaddem second! Goodness!!

But of course, as you all this Hipsy girl has standards and these are my requirements!

LET THE BEST MAN WINNNN”.

