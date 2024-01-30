Nigerian skit maker, Nduka has expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation towards his senior colleague, Mr Funny aka Sabinus on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the content creator described the celebrant as a coach, father figure, friend, and mentor.

On his birthday, Nduka revealed that he is really grateful for everything Sabinus has done for him, like believing in him even when Nduka himself didn’t.

According to him, he sometimes contemplates how different his life would be without Mr Funny.

He wrote:

“A VERY BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY COACH,FATHER,FRIEND AND MENTOR @mrfunny1_ ❤️

words are not enough to express how grateful I am,sometimes I sit down and imagine what I would have been without you, you believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself, God bless you endlessly my leader 🙏 MAY ALL YOUR HEART DESIRES BE GIVEN UNTO YOU.”

