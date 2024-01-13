Renowned media personality, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that her favourite body part is her buttocks.

In a recent interview with comedian AY, the outspoken media figure claims her buttocks will always be her favourite body part.

Toke made the disclosure on the latest episode of Celebrities Quickies posted on comedian AY’s YouTube website, she said;

“Like it or not, I’m sure the internet would go crazy for this.” But if I had to pick a favorite body part, it would be my bum.

“I seriously love my bum regardless of what anyone says.”

She also disclosed during the course of the interview that she is a Chelsea fan.

“I am a Chelsea girl, not because I know any of the players. But because my nephews are Chelsea fans,” she said.

The actress revealed what she loves most about her life is the fact that she is down to earth despite being famous.