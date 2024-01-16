A 20-years old Nigerian lady identified as @sugarmummy912 had just built her own house.

The good news was shared via her TikTok page. The lady proudly showed off the one-story house she built all by herself in a video.

In the viral video, people could be seen admiring the beautiful building.

See the video and reactions below;

Royal Ruby said: “I tap from ur blessing oo.”

Favour said: “Congratulations.”

Debbie said: “Congratulations dear.”

@baddest jelly reacted: “Congratulations with faith i type.”

GALAXY OFFICIAL said: “God knows am trying my best.”

@slimzy care’s said: “I tap into your blessings in JESUS MIGHTY NAME AMEN.”

Funnychum commented: “Amen my own go sure one day.”

