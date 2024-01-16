A 20-years old Nigerian lady identified as @sugarmummy912 had just built her own house.
The good news was shared via her TikTok page. The lady proudly showed off the one-story house she built all by herself in a video.
In the viral video, people could be seen admiring the beautiful building.
See the video and reactions below;
