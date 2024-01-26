Tacha Akide, a BBNaija star turned OAP, continues to criticize viral sensationalist Mummy Zee for her constant opinions about her marriage and husband.

This came after the reality star called the pregnant woman a ‘homeless piece of shit’ in an outburst on the X platform.

In a follow-up post, Tacha continued by lambasting Mummy Zee for being a nobody some weeks ago but after getting millions of naira in donations from her viral tweet about cooking for her husband, she suddenly has a voice on social media.

“Somebody that didn’t have a personality couple of weeks ago!! only tweeting

“God help me”

“God help me”

“My husband this my husband that”

God has finally showed your poor soul mercy you don turn banger girl!! m*dness,” she wrote.

Her post about the married woman has since generated a second wave of reactions from social media users who tagged her ‘bitter.’

See reactions below;

JustKingss said: “Mummy Zee has just resurrected your dead career. Now you can go back to your O L O S H O work.”

__Somto_ stated: “You are not even sure if you’ll ever call somebody your husband. 🤣”

_Daniels02 penned: “Truth dey wetin you dey talk but na who dey talk am be problem.”

SolaTransforma said: “Oloshi de cry, as God come help am now nko, it’s pained you don’t even have one person to call husband. Remember you are still unfaithful till you have one. ONJR.”