Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has celebrated her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi on his birthday today, January 17.

Recall that the couple got married in July 2019, and they welcomed a son, Ire, a month after.

Taking to her Instagram page, Toyin Abraham shared a beautiful family photo to mark the birthday of her husband.

In her caption, the filmmaker described Kolawole as her small God.

She went on to expressed her undying love for him.

“Happy birthday to my small god @kolawoleajeyemi Oko mi atata😍😍😍Love you soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo muchhhh😍😍😍” she wrote.

Happy birthday to Kolawole Ajeyemi!

See her post below;

