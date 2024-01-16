Reality TV star, Segun Olusemo, Popularly known as Sheggz has quashed breakup rumours between himself and girlfriend, Bella Okagbue, as he refer to her as his wife.

It was earlier reported that the celebrity couple had gone their separate ways due to pressure from Bella for marriage and arguments with Sheggz’s family.

In response, Sheggz, took to his Twitter page to clear the air, describing Bella Okagbue as his wife, while revealing that he only went to spend time with his family abroad as he didn’t see them over the holidays.

According to Sheggz, the joblessness in Nigeria is alarming, hence why people always spread fake news on social media.

In his words:

“Someone sent a DM, the joblessness in Naik, no one wants to work. This is the last time I’ll address nonsense. My wife and I are good, I’m allowed to go see my family real quick, didn’t see Mumsy for New year’s or Christmas. Y’all are weird.”

In a follow-up post, he added:

“Must be madness.”

