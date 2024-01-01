Nengi Rebecca Hampson of Big Brother Naija starts the new year with a beautiful birthday shoot as she celebrates today.

The reality star revealed her birthday celebrations on Instagram, where she shared eye-catching photos for her 26th birthday.

Nengi adorned Instagram in an all-black ensemble in the gorgeous photos, her blonde hair adding a glamorous touch.

She made an unmissable design statement with her long, black gown, which included a flowing drape embellished with white frills.

Captioning her breathtaking photos, Nengi wrote: “The Happiest Birthday 🥳🥰 Thank you Jesus 🙏”

Nengi’s fans and followers flooded her comment section to celebrate with her.

See comments below:

mzuyai said: “Happy birthday mami wish you long life and prosperity more blessings more wins 😍 and happy new year”

bebewhyne wrote: “Happy birthday my sweetest obsession. I love you, thank you for all you do. I will forever bless the day you entered the big brother house❤️”

zynnellzuh penned: “Fabulous as ever !!! Happy birthday you gorgeous girl!!!! Big love on your birthday ❤️ 🥂 😀💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

See the post below: