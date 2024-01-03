Reality show winner Phyna has called out a Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo Energy, for calling her a razz.

Phyna dragged Neo Energy during her new podcast show “Spill with Phyna,” where she mentioned how her colleague insulted her on national TV.

Phyna stated that she was watching the recently concluded All Stars season when one of the housemates used her popular slang, “Who dey”.

However, immediately after Neo heard that he told the housemates to stop using that slang because the originator was a razz person he didn’t want to hear about.

The response from Neo seems to have hurt Phyna who dragged her colleague on her podcast.

Watch the video below…

Meanwhile, VeryDarkman, a controversial activist, has responded after reality star Pere claimed he didn’t know him in a recent interview on Phyna’s podcast.