Late Nigerian singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as Mohbad would have celebrated his birthday today, January 3rd if not for his untimely death.

To celebrate his first posthumous birthday, Nigerians have trooped to social media pages with tributes to the late singer, who would have been 28 today.

One Ebunola Abe wrote, “Rest on Champ

One She Loves Bobby wrote, “Keep resting

One Samuel Obashola wrote, “Keep resting King

One Ogba Blogger wrote, “Happy birthday Light. Keep resting ejeh

One Momore wrote, “Happy posthumous birthday continue to rest in peace champ

One Verified wrote, “Living Legend

One Iyalode of Abuja wrote, “May God grant him eternal rest. May he get justice

One Stardom Gys wrote, “Rest on Imole Aloba. Legendary shall never die

One Lufthansa wrote, “Imole me go celebrate your day with my po

One Oshoffa Chukwunonso wrote, “No wonder, he was a Capricorn. He got a good heart, I’m very sure he was kind, he helped people. He loved with his heart. Capricorns are like that”.