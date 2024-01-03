Late Nigerian singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as Mohbad would have celebrated his birthday today, January 3rd if not for his untimely death.
To celebrate his first posthumous birthday, Nigerians have trooped to social media pages with tributes to the late singer, who would have been 28 today.
One Ebunola Abe wrote, “Rest on Champ
One She Loves Bobby wrote, “Keep resting
One Samuel Obashola wrote, “Keep resting King
One Ogba Blogger wrote, “Happy birthday Light. Keep resting ejeh
One Momore wrote, “Happy posthumous birthday continue to rest in peace champ
One Verified wrote, “Living Legend
One Iyalode of Abuja wrote, “May God grant him eternal rest. May he get justice
One Stardom Gys wrote, “Rest on Imole Aloba. Legendary shall never die
One Lufthansa wrote, “Imole me go celebrate your day with my po
One Oshoffa Chukwunonso wrote, “No wonder, he was a Capricorn. He got a good heart, I’m very sure he was kind, he helped people. He loved with his heart. Capricorns are like that”.
