Controversial Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has been allegedly released from prison.

Baba Ijesha, was convicted on July 14, 2022, for offenses including indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, and was sentenced to 16 years for child defilement.

His trial was held before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo at the Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja.

He was found guilty on counts two to five but acquitted him on counts one and six, resulting in varying prison terms for each count.

Recently, videos emerged on social media hinting at the actor’s supposed release.

One video featured a woman, believed to be his sister, giving thanks to God, stating that their family had not faced the much expected shame as many had believed he would not be released.

Watch the video below: