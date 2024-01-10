Nollywood legend, Kanayo O Kanayo, warms hearts as he gifts an old friend he used to dig pit latrines in the past.

The renowned thespian posted a video of himself with some family members while having a good time in his village.

Kanayo O Kanayo revealed that the man seated next to him in the video had been his friend from childhood when he was still struggling to make a living as he recalls digging pit latrines for people.

He stressed how important it is for people to constantly watch out for their childhood friends, regardless of their social status or wealthier than them, as he proceeds to give his friend a cash gift.

In his words:

“Look out for those you grew up with.

Chased rats and did menial jobs with.

You may have grown richer than them or in better health. Thank God.

Don’t celebrate them in death.

Look out for them and offer some help. At all, at all an him bad.

God is waiting for you in 2024 to do that,

as a thanksgiving for your continuous elevation.

It is called HUMANITY

Ya gazie

#KOKwillalwaysbeOK

Ihe Mbaise ji ka Mba.”



Watch the video below: