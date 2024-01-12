Popular stand up comedian, I Go Save has revealed that he has shaved off his $20K transplanted hair as he reverts back to being a bald-headed guy.

The Nigerian comic had undergone a hair transplant in 2022 and claimed that the procedure had reportedly cost him 20 thousand dollars.

Two years later, he has decided to return back to the naturals.

He declared that there is nothing better than natural and he has decided to shave off his hair.

I Go Save shared photo of his head looking cleanly shaven and free of hair.

Sharing the photo, I Go Save wrote:

“$20k hair gone as nothing beats natural Natural nor gree for anybody”

Read some reactions:

lifeof_jand said: “Why you try dy whine God ?”

pr3ttythang5S said: “The hair been kwuku look like helmet e good ase go”

tracyokito wrote: “When I saw him live I know say that hair no follow because the hairline bend for front”

dpromoba wrote: “Lol, 20 million naira for hair”

iam_yungjoc wrote: “Must be naira”

_allergictobullshit said: “Why you no just use the 20k do transplant and follow the process , abi disadvantage dey ?”

hes__black stated: “He don the reason Money for maintainance”

thequeen_mofola wrote: “How much is your entire existence 20k dollars for that sponge wey you put for head.”

nuoyannuoyan stated: “You’re mad I go save, what is 20K USD hair? Linus”

See his post below: