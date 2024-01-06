The estranged wife of renowned Nigerian comedian and actor, Basketmouth, Elsie Okpocha has sent a message to women about their cheating partners.

The beautiful mother of two, pointed out how it is never a woman’s fault when a man cheats on her.

She noted how a woman can be beautiful, sexy, a good cook, be intelligent, and yet their spouse would still go ahead and cheat on them.

Elsie stressed that it isn’t the woman’s fault, she admonished them to stop starving themselves or holding themselves guilty for their spouse’s fault.

In her words:

“This is to women, you need to understand here that when a man cheats, 80% of the time, it has absolutely nothing to do with you. So don’t you ever beat yourself up again? You’ll be beautiful, sexy, know how to cook his favorite dishes, and be intelligent and smart and he will still cheat. So it’s not you, it is never you. So don’t cry in a room, or starve yourself of being sad. Don’t blame yourself for something someone else decides to do”.

Watch her speak below: