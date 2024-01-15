Renowned music executive, Soso Soberekon, has advised men to stop showing their bare bodies to the women they are not married to.

Soso Soberekon, who survived a deadly car accident few days ago took to his Instagram page to lecture men on what to do with their bodies.

The record label boss stated that a shameless man is one who exposes his nakedness to women who are not their wives.

He wrote:

“Only A Shameless Man Would Allow A Lady Who is Not Yet His Wife To See His Nakedness. 🙄😂🤣”

See reactions trailing his statement below:

deoproducer said: “Then don th!ef baba phone cos no be him post this caption 😂”

kastropee_ wrote: “😢😢😢😢😢😢 my nakedness be like MTN everywhere you go 😢😢😢😢😢”

teejay_zaddy penned: “As a king, not all women deserves to see your nakedness, add value to yourself king”

diamondofficialbiz noted: “He who lives in glass houses shouldn’t throw stone. Soso have throw stone, I guess he has relocated from glass houses. 😂😂😂😂”