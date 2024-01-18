Nigerian comedian, Josh2funny and his lovely wife, Bina Alfred are expecting their second child together.

Recall that their love story began in October 2019, when Josh popped the question and Bina said yes!

They tied the knot in a sweet ceremony with close friends and family in **December 2020.

In 2022, their family welcomed their first bundle of joy, a bouncing baby boy named Eden

Now, Josh2funny and his wife has announced that their second child is on the way.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram with heartwarming pictures.

In one of the photos, Josh could be seen with his heavily pregnant wife and their son all smiles as they pose for the camera.

“Life is beautiful, another baby is coming! ⭐️” She simply captioned it.

Bina had her own funny take on the news: “Eden’s too cute and love is too sweet, so let’s do it again!”

See below;

