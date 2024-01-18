Famous preacher and the creator of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze is praised by his countrymen for returning N200K that a woman sent in error as an offering.

Online reports revealed that the woman intended to send N200 to the church’s account as an offering, but she accidentally sent N200K.

Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend, Xxssive, brought the incident to the Pastor’s attention.

He wrote:

“@realjerryeze @streamsofjoyabuja pls there is fire on the mountain pls let’s attend to this that money too big for that small girl to carry 🙏.”

Pastor Jerry Eze took care of the situation right away by getting the woman’s account information and returning the money to her.

On Wednesday, XXssive, the boyfriend of Nkechi Blessing, posted an update on his Instagram page, stating that the woman has now received her money in full from the church.

“I can tell u for free pastor @realjerryeze is a true man of God Fully paid”

See Post: