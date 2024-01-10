A recent video of Afrobeats singer, Wizkid has captured the attention of fans as lady begs to date him, even if it is for just 5 seconds.

The Grammy award-winning singer stormed an undisclosed location looking fly as he greeted some group of ladies who kept gushing at the sight of him.

One of the ladies complimented how divinely he smelt, and the video which went viral sparked reactions.

A lady begged to date the singer even if it is for a brief moment.

“Abeg even if na for 5 seconds, I want to date wizkid please,” she wrote.

See some reactions below:

Laura: “Abeg even if na for 5 seconds 🥺I want to date wizkid please.”

Kelvinevanboy: “Please I want to date Wizkid please.”

frankivt: “na this guy una use de compare davido,😳 una de ment, big wiz for life, no cap.”

July: “Abeg waiting she talk I no too understand ENGLISH.”

Flixwizzy: “Celeb way pass celeb….I call him popsy for a reason. I too respect you.”

nazzypretty: “wizkid to fresh… fine guy….their fave can never…always looking younger.”

user3841548430248: “Tell me y i no go still dey date my crush, some people fans no go dey see well ooo🤣🤣funny people of D.”

Bliss: “Heavy on BLESSINGS 😂😂why I no go luv this man , wen my name no wan finish for him mouth.”

its_modystar: “uche is blushing , Omo wiz star power is on a different level , celebrity to celebrities.”

WATCH VIDEO: