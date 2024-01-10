The Lagos State Police command has confirmed the receipt of singer, Tiwa Savage’s petition against Grammy nominated superstar, Davido and announced that investigation has begun.

It was earlier reported that Tiwa had filed a police petition against Afrobeats star, Davido, over allegations of bullying and intimidation, stating that her life was being threatened.

She claimed in the petition that mutual friends of her and Davido had called her asking her what she did to the ‘Feel’ crooner as he was saying derogatory words about her and painting her as the aggressor over her relationship with his baby mama Sophia Momodu. Tiwa revealed that now, she feels some form of online and offline harassment over it.

Responding to the petition, The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation has been initiated into the allegations.

He said: “I can confirm to you that we have received the petition, and investigation has commenced.”