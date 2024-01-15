Making the rounds, a man of God has been seen prophesying over Nigerian musician Wizkid and this has garnered a lot of interest on social media.

In the video, the man of God can be heard pleading with Wizkid to pray more fervently so that he won’t experience the same fate as Davido.

Additionally, he mentioned that Wizkid is currently friendly with a large snake that is in the area. But that snake is going to bite him very soon, and that will be one of the biggest stories in the music and entertainment industries.

Although the man of God didn’t give precise predictions, some social media users have attempted to interpret what he meant to say to the Grammy-winning musician.

Read some comments below…

@Oprah_adesua: “I cover my wizkid with the blood of Jesus o. God abeg o”.

@Morounerantil: “Haaa,God pls protect him 🙏🏻”

@Adujumoke: “Because he is in Nigeria, their visionary eyes has reached him. God forgive me!”

@Darhmeee: “I cover my baby with the blood of Jesus, abeg no reach my baby’s side o”.

@Ihuomaadaobi: “Nothing shall happen to my wizkid, he is covered with the blood of Jesus Christ. Every evil plans against him shall turn to be blessings, Amen🙏🙏🙏”.

@Clovean: “Why do I feel it’s a woman”

Watch the video below: