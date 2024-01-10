As the rumours of Prophet TB Joshua being fake continues to gather momentum, popular singer, Victor AD, has come to the defence of the Man of God as he recounts how he healed him and his mother when they were down with illness.

It would be recalled a BBC documentary video went viral revealing the various acts of wickedness performed by the renowned clergyman, sparking outrage on social media with many labeling the pastor as fake.

Reacting to the viral documentary, Nigerian singer, Victor AD, said that TB Joshua is a genuine prophet of God.

According to the ‘Wetin We Gain’ crooner, TB Joshua healed him when he had skin disease at the age of 6years and prevented his mother hands from being cut off.

In his words:

“Prophet TB Joshua fake ke?😂

Person wey God use heal me from skin disease at the age of 6, restored my mums hand that was supposed to be amputated due to gunshot wound, or is it my sister that got healed from blindness during her primary school days . So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man. say whatever you like. E no go change God from being God #tbjoshualegacyliveson”

