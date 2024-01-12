Nollywood actor, Uzee Usman has expressed his deep admiration and gratitude towards Funke Akindele for her role on the set of “A Tribe Called Judah.”

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star said a big thank you to the filmmaker for being super nice and supportive on the set of a movie called “A Tribe Called Judah.”

According to him, he was really sick during filming, and Funke took great care of him like family.

Uzee Usman also said Funke Akindele was always helpful to everyone on set, no matter what they needed.

He wrote:

“Olufunke Akindele hmmmm MY LOVER!!! I will tell you guys why I call her that. I remember when you send me massage on WhatsApp ur in we hard long conversations about a tribe called Judah.

And you came back to 9ja held a meeting with the Judah Boies we all love the concept so much. But have lot of challenges abt timing with other jobs, I was so disturbed because I wanted to work with her & I love the story but I opened up to her and told her all my challenges she said uzee I will move the job because of you for one month.

The 1st day I enter funke set, camp I fell seriously sick because was coming from an hectic shoot

but she did not complain one bit she took total

responsibility of my health took very good care of me till I can shoot. & while we were filming she was taking care of all the cast & crew like her own blood family guys nothing you will ask Anty Funke that she will say no she will definitely find solution to ur problem ask all the cast pls.

If I talk here the talk to plenty o IG go full bam bam. Lots of people told you even why Uzee but you no answer them because you only listen to almighty.

All I want to say to you my lover this morning is I want to thank you very much for believing in me & the opportunity to be part of #ATRIBECALLEDJUDAH my 2023 will never be this amazing without you in my life. God keep blessing you. Love you plenty, purest hearted soul @funkejenifaakindele”

See below:

