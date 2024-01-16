Controversial Nigerian skitmaker and singer, Carter Efe, has revealed why he will no longer be releasing his new song titled, “Babypiano.”

It would be recalled that some days back, Carter Efe, shared a snippet of his song, “Babypiano” on his Instagram page, where he was heard reciting a children’s rhyme and the Nigerian National states and capitals.

The video stirred mixed reactions from netizens as some claimed that the content creator wants to ruin Afrobeats legacy.

In a recent development, the record label founder has now announced that he will not be dropping his new single again as a result of the heavy criticism he has faced over the song.

See netizens reactions below:

bammyrichie2 wrote: “If dem born your papa well no drop am 😂😭”

officialcelebrity_shin penned: “First man to gree this year 😂😂😂😂 ton ba bie da no drop am😂😂😂”

onyeobodo53 said: “Wait ooo you be won drop am before?😂”

Watch the video below: