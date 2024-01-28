Sam Larry, a Lagos-based socialite and close associate of Naira Marley, has sparked outrage online after deciding to do charity work for schoolchildren.

Sam Larry visited a primary school and donated writing materials to the schoolchildren just a few weeks after being granted bail for his alleged role in Mohbad’s death.

A video that is making rounds on social media platforms captured the political coordinator sharing exercise books with the kids in class.

As expected, his charitable work did not get laudable comments rather it left many with the opinion that he was only doing damage control because people ‘cancelled’ him.

– Sam Larry seen sharing exercise books to school children. pic.twitter.com/NNdXHwTzVG — Postsubman (@Postsubman) January 27, 2024

Raphffy commented; Is this how they do in this country?

Hyke Ray; Nigga doing forgiveness sacrifice as directed by their baba

Dheefred; Rate wey this guy dey use do charity, be like Mohbad spirit dey really threaten am

Emeka Toyourribs wrote; Ok, but make we no catch am come to charity for Ikorodu. Even him camera man go collect

Bolbelle; He wants to win our hearts. Idk about others o but you no win my own heart. I never forgive you sef.