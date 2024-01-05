Social media critic, Daniel Regha has expressed his concern about Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid ‘s recent spending habits.

Taking to his X page, the online personality pointed out that the music star has been “overspending” in recent weeks, buying things he “doesn’t need” or simply for “showing off.”

Daniel Regha suggested that Wizkid should be more mindful of his finances and consider alternative ways to use his wealth.

He brings up the singer’s unfulfilled pledge to build schools in 2018, suggesting a pattern of not following through on commitments.

“Wizkid, you need to tone down your excessive spending and save money. For the past few weeks, you have been overspending by buying things you don’t need or just showing off.”

“Besides the schools you promised to build in 2018 (but haven’t fulfilled), there are other ways to make good use of your wealth.” he wrote.

His statement or advice sparked debate online.

Some people agreed with Regha’s sentiment about responsible spending and unfulfilled promises, urging Wizkid to consider financial planning and philanthropy.

However, Many fans fiercely defended Wizkid’s right to spend his hard-earned money as he chooses, questioning Regha’s right to intervene in personal matters.

See his post below;

