Nigerian singer, Davido’s concert in London was amazing, but things got awkward backstage when his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, was denied entry.

The concert, Davido’s third sold-out show at the 02 Arena, saw the singer electrifying the crowd alongside his wife, Chioma, and other entourage members like Cubana Chiefpriest, and others.

After an epic performance, Davido and Chioma were escorted backstage, followed by others – but not everyone made it through.

When Cubana and others tried to follow, they got stopped. Even Davido’s lawyer, Bobo, couldn’t get in.

This surprised Cubana, and people online noticed.

Netizens took no time to capitalize on the situation, with hilarious memes and comments flooding social media.

They’re making jokes about his surprised face, saying he looked like someone who just got kicked out of their own party.

One Timi Ezigbo Enyi wrote, “LmaLmao like it that these guys who always feel they’re big go through the pain norm@l people experience

One Oloye Okanlomo wrote, “Baba open mouth ni Sha

One El Bruziee wrote, “He open mouth like shey na so I no go enter?

One Teemar wrote, “Even his lawyer Bobo no see chance enter

One Big Shabz wrote, “Lmao. Baba turn to fan ni o.

One Mo Bolaji Abdul wrote, “Chief Priest trying to explain himself as big name in Nigeria but nobody send him papa

One Deyvxxd wrote, “Lmaoo e shock am

One Someone wrote, “E go pain ammm

One Oyindamola wrote, “Baba shock, e think say na Quilox”.

Watch the video below;

Omoh, Davido security ch0ke yesterday sotey Cubana chief priest self no see chance enter 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OEPDHvEJoT — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) January 29, 2024

