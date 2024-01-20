Seyi Balogun, better known by his stage name Seyi Vibez, explains why many people mistake him for someone much older than he is as he reveals his real age.

During an interview with Nandi Madida for Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio, Seyi Vibez not only revealed his age is 23 but also addressed the perception of his maturity.

The “Billion Van” crooner affirmed that the doubt arose from the mature content of his performances, which might seem inappropriate for someone of his age.

“I don’t think I am young. Everyone thinks I’m older than my age; nobody thinks I am actually 23. I just have to keep pushing, because it seems I am doing what I am not supposed to do at my age. I will keep working, so my inspiration never dies,” he stated.

Seyi Vibez further added that, besides God, his late mother remained his primary source of inspiration. Although she has passed away, he emphasized that she will forever live on in his heart.

He shared that he is consistently in the studio, actively crafting new songs, with several more ready for release.

“I just keep recording. It is not because I want to record, it is because I don’t like talking to people too much. From when I was young, I did not like talking to people too much.

Whatever is on my mind that is getting me sad or happy, I put it in my music. I record always, because that is the only way I can communicate with people. I have a lot more songs than the ones I have released,” he added.