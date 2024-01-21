A billionaire heiress,Cuppy hangs up her dating shoes and begins reading a book on how to be single and happy following a series of failed relationships.

Last year, the Nigerian DJ jockey’s relationship with her British lover, which was on course for marriage, abruptly came to a halt.

Among others, it would also be recalled that she had at one time dated Davido’s manager, Asa Asika and the relationship too had met an end.

She has shown that she wants to settle in to becoming single and happy with the status.

Cuppy shared a photo of herself at a restaurant enjoying a book which would be teaching her how to be contented with being single.

The billionaire heiress shared the photo of the book as a sort of recommendation to her followers, and captioned …

“Thank me later.”

Check out reactions that followed …

engr_caleb_official1 remarked: “You Dey give up because you Dey always find ballers and Antony Joshua, footballers and rich guys… find average guy love. You go see love”

expensive_borna said: “You guys should check on her she might be dealing with alot because her previous relationship totally make her a different person specking from my notice”

damithebosslady penned: “Why una dey lie sef! There’s no happiness in being single”

wizkidtribe reacted: “This one nah relationship wey money dey but still no work😹😔”

jazzsniper remarked: “jazz_sniper’s profile picture

Can’t wait for her 40 years birthday single old rich girl 😍😍😍😂😂😂😂😂😂”

