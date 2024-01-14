Controversial Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, stirs mixed reactions has she expresses shock as her daughter tells her something about visiting her dad, Justin Dean.

It would be recalled that the US-based Nigerian influencer and her husband had divorced in 2022 and they have shared-custody of their kids.

Korra Obidi, in a live video, was seen having a chitchat with her daughter who expressed desire to see her father, where she told her daughter that she cannot see her father till the next Sunday.

During their conversation, her daughter was telling Korra about her last to her father’s place and what had happened in the night before the dancer swiftly muted the video.

See reactions below:

kowa_asa said: “I only wish kids will be protected from all of these by these adults.”

weightloss_abuja said: “A broken home is never easy.”

they_adore_joy wrote: “Y‘all listen properly before you comment”

kesterrozay wrote: “She knows what she’s trying to do. This is how manipulation starts”

gabbychulla stated: “Don’t manipulate little kids for likes…..

father can put his daughter to bad and spend as much time as he can if all he gets is a Sunday!! Seeing her expressing like say the papa dey do weird thing to their daughter! “

Watch the video below: