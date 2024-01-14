NonyeKings, a Twitter personality, recently went on a lengthy rant in which she called out Real Warri Pikin and other Nigerian celebrities for their dishonesty.

People have made numerous comments in response to Real Warri Pikin’s transformation since undergoing weight loss surgery.

Some netizens have expressed their preference for her previous look, while others have congratulated her on her new look.

However, Nonye Kings commentary on her weight loss sparked a lot of reactions and comments from people especially on Twitter.

She expressed that Real Warri Pikin had to come out to talk about the side effects of the surgery.

She opined that while a lot of people are currently clamouring for weight loss surgery, a lot of people are not talking about the potential side effects that could come out from it.