Controversial Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi shares a video about her funny contact with a roadside vendor she decided to create content with.

In the viral video, Korra Obidi wore a slim-fit blue gown alongside a high-heel shoe. She had initially walked past the vendor’s stand, while repeating the act, she tried to run away with a bunch of bananas.

The vendor reacted swiftly, immediately held Korra and they subsequently began dancing.

While dancing, the man gently touched Korra Obidi’s backside which left her amazed.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“The street e cold like kunu 🥶

Small content this one wan touch nyash 😂

Wait for it…”

See the post below:

See netizens reactions below:

pearl_ajoke006 wrote: “E no miss the rare opportunity of a lifetime.”

teeph_art wrote: “That boy wan grab wetin pass am 😭🤣🤣.”

iam_mrmatulee wrote: “And the guy nah fine boy o sharp guy hold something 😂.”

emmaculate559 wrote: “The brotherhood is really proud of you😂😂.”

airleangorgeous1 wrote: “Why you self dey wine yansh like that😂😂😂😂 I like smart men😂😂.”

officialeldero1 wrote: “If the guy come see bigger yansh e go faint….it’s a tufiakwa situation.”