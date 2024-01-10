Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian Afrobeat singer, has caused a stir online following the huge news about her soon-to-be-released first film.

This is coming amid her beef with colleague and friend, Davido.

The mother of one has signed a deal with Prime Video to release her first film, Water and Garri, in over 240 countries worldwide. Tiwa announced the good news on her Instagram page a few minutes ago, noting that it had been two years in the making. She described the project as the most daring and rewarding thing she had ever done.

The news of her movie release has left many inquiring if the drama was all for publicity.

One Metis Noire wrote, “Ok now we see what the whole drama was about

One Asian Lover wrote, “So was all this drama necessary? If she wanted to star in a movie, she could just say it and we’d be willing to stream it. Why all the chaos and initial gragra

One Cmoh Fashion House wrote, “Na Tacha I pity for pass

One Sharon Chigozirim wrote, “What’s the whole drama PR stunt?

One Win woman wrote, “Is the whole brouhaha for a movie release

One Large Man Of Lagos wrote, “I don’t want to believe this is another prank you and David are playing because of your blockbuster. Oloun maje ki e pa wa

One Jasper Ben wrote, “So all these kasala na PR, nice one Mama

One Mario Febby wrote, “Una suppose tell us say na PR na

One King Digo wrote, “So the drama between and Davido was just PR Abi? What’s going on?”.

