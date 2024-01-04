Nigerian soldier loses his cool in response to the widely shared video of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu detaining a fellow soldier for a single-lane traffic infraction.

A video that went viral earlier this week and sparked conflicting opinions on social media showed the Lagos governor giving the police and DSS the order to detain a man riding a motorcycle.

The man reportedly operated one way, and when he was arrested, he revealed that he was a soldier. The politician continued to berate him.

An unnamed Nigerian soldier berated the act, furious at the way his colleague was treated and calling him derogatory names despite the sacrifices they pay.

Read some reactions:

otinti_1 said: “This is why Nigeria is backwards because even the people who are supposed to protect think they are above the law… nonsense”

alphaforce17 wrote: “Clueless soldier, a police by our laws has the right to arrest and any offender, and charge that offender in conjunction with the DPP in the ministry of justice to court. Military Police arrest Military personnel that commit offence within the military but if the commit civil offence its the duty of the police to arrest them. Let’s stop this lawlessness from the long years of military rule”

dsquatquin said: “I dey wait for the second video. Lol if you understand what I mean gather here”

iamnicki_pearl stated: “He identified himself as an Army personnel, instantly the situation should have been handled differently (like handing him over to the MP) not DSS harassing a military personnel 🤦 and the “governor” doesn’t know this is wrong . Even the governor doesn’t have that right and he went ahead to call him useless because you sir in the office you think you are as useful as these folks ?”

Watch the video below: