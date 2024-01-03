The wife of popular Nigerian movie star Kunle Remi, Tiwi, has sent a stern warning to Nigerian ladies to forget about pursuing any romantic feelings for her husband.

It would be recalled that the Nollywood actor broke hearts of many when he announced his marriage to Tiwi in the early hours of new year’s Day.

Shortly after their wedding, Tiwi made fun of Kunle Remi’s friend and the black beauty, saying that her husband is off the market because he is all hers.

Now that Nollywood actor is formally hers, Tiwi prayed to God to send beautiful partners for those who had a crush on her spouse.

Her husband’s friends brazenly backed her position and joined in on the jokes.

Watch the video below: