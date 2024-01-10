Popular British rapper and singer, Stefflon Don, sparks outrage as she shared an obituary photo of her former best friend, Jada Kingdom, over allegations of sleeping with her lover, Burna Boy.

The ‘What’s Popping’ crooner, via her Instagram page, to share the photo and addresses her fans and followers that if they are ready to attend the funeral of Jada Kingdom, then they must comment the coffin emoji 100k times.

In response, Jada Kingdom took to her comment section to laugh at how tiresome the whole issue is as she called out Stefflon Don via Instagram, asking her to come at her directly instead of throwing shades and insults.

Jada denied ever been involved romantically with Burna Boy, describing their entire beef weird. She disclosed that she clearly does not want the ‘last Last’ hitmaker as she is now in a healthy relationship.

See photo and post below: