Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has come to the defence of actor, Yul Edochie over the constant bullying he has faced online from Nigerians.

Yul Edochie has made headlines recently as he made some damning revelations concerning his first wife, May Edochie.

Despite the fact that the actor has come to the public with to share some details of their relationship, many Netizens have taken side with his wife.

Blessing CEO is firmly against the public opinion and holds onto the belief that Yul Edochie might be right.

According to her, many Nigerians like to automatically believe the woman is the victim and refuse to believe the man when he speaks.

She claims this is how Nigerians bullied the late Mohbad, Emeka Ike, Daddy Freeze, IVD amongst other men who tried to speak up.