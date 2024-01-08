A former disciples of the late pastor TB Joshua has disclosed how she was instructed to find virgins for the leader of the SCOAN for his pleasure.

We’d recall that after BBC Africa released an investigative piece about a popular man of God and how he allegedly abused ladies sexually amongst other offenses, sparking shockwaves on social media.

According to a new video shared by BBC Africa, one of the female elderly disciples disclosed that her main job was to find virgins for TB Joshua.

She revealed that the late TB Joshua told her they would be trained to be disciples in the house of God. However, during the evenings, he requests for them and had canal knowledge of them.

She said that after breaking their virginity, he takes the bedsheets stained with blood to the mountains.

Watch the video below: