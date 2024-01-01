Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti has penned a sweet note to her in celebration of her birthday.

While sharing beautiful photo of her in traditional outfits, he appreciated Mercy Aigbe for being amazing. He complimented his Queen for being a great woman, with a pleasant dream, enchanting aspirations, and endearing successes.

Showering her with prayers, he wrote,

“Happy birthday to a great woman with pleasant dreams, enchanting aspirations, and endearing successes. Thank you Agbeke mi for being amazing. May this year be a more remarkable one for you at all levels.

Cheers love @realmercyaigbe”.

See below:

The movie star, who turned 46-years-old today had shared photos of herself in a pink feathered dress which focuses attention on her curves and showed off her beauty.