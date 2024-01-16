Nigerian comedian, AY Makun has celebrated his second daughter, Ayomide on her 2nd birthday today, January 16th.

Recall that Ayomide was born 13 years after the comedian and his wife, Mabel Makun had their first child, Michelle.

Taking to his Instagram page, AY Makun shared beautiful birthday photos of his second daughter.

In his caption, the actor described Ayomide as his “cutest little angel’.

AY appreciated his little princess for bringing happiness into his life.

In his words;

“Happy birthday to my cutest little angel AYOMIDE, ADELE MAKUN. Thank you for bringing me nothing short of happy”

