Popular Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele has taken to social media to celebrate as her latest movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah” gross a record breaking N1billion in cinemas.

The movie star, fondly called Jenifer by fans and colleagues made the milestone announcement in a statement on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The iconic actress is also the filmmaker behind Nollywood’s second highest-grossing movie of all time, Battle on Buka Street (₦668 million), and the third highest-grossing movie of all time, Omo Ghetto: The Saga (₦636 million).

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the excited Funke Akindele wrote; “Thank you LORD!!! Thank you NIGERIA!! Thank you GHANA!!.”

jjcskillz: 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Congratulations 🎉 🎉🎉 you did it again 💪🏾.

ebuka: Such a boss!!! So proud of Bisi from I Need To Know 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.

kie_kie__: E go good if this 1 billion get point! 1.9billion for example. Imagination want wound me 🥰.

omonioboli: YOU DID IT 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Thank you for shattering that ceiling Funke! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Nollywood thanks you! We are so proud!!! A POWER HOUSE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Number 1 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 May God keep you for us my queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

acupofkhafi: I just got back home from watching it in London at Odeon Streatham and I have to say it is worth every accolade!!!! You made a FILM!!!!!! Absolutely excellent, congratulations!!!!🥂🎉👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤍🤍.

gen0vevaumeh: Congratulations Mama! ❤️ #Inspiration.

kunleremiofficial: Now your the walking pose has to change… the real “A Queen I Stan” congratulations Team.