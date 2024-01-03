Sheila Edochie, Yul Edochie’s cousin has broken her silence over the ongoing marital crisis of filmmaker, Yul Edochie and his wife, May.

Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to drag his first wife over an alleged breast enlargement and tummy tuck surgery she did without his permission.

His post did not sit well with many social media users as they dragged him for calling his first wife out after getting married to another man’s wife, Judy Austin.

Amidst the back and forth between the estranged couples, Sheila Edochie has taken to her story to drag netizens tagging her in the controversies of the actor.

According to her, everyone in the Edochie family is tired of Yul and his constant show of shame hence encouraging social media users to drag him directly without attaching the family or wife May in the online drama.

She also encouraged social media users to support May and patronize all the brands she has been signed onto.

See her post below: