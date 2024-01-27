Tacha Akide, a reality TV star, has responded to allegations that she created a GoFundMe account to beg for money online.

The radio personality’s history was revisited after claiming MumZee was begging internet users for donations.

Netizens quickly reminded Tacha of her previous GoFundMe fundraising efforts following her disqualification from the BBN house, as well as her constant begging on the streets of Instagram.

She said, “If you like fake screenshots!! if you like post a GoFund my fans created in my absence!! iF you like post videos i posted myself like it’s a discovery (when your mates dey discover electricity)😂🤣

This BAHDIE Don’t CARE!! This is 2024!!! you go low!! I Drill for crude!!

Go AND meet your mummy and daddy to do bigger person with you!! Siaaa”

See post below

Some reactions to the post below

@Ashabul_Jannaah said: “If you don’t care, you will not make this post; you’ll handle the dragging in silence. SHUT UP! 🤫 The only thing you are good at Tacha or whatever your name is, is disgracing your family on social media. This is 2024, and you need to do better”

@don_marrtyynz wrote: “Trying to banter Tacha in 2024 has to be the lowest of the lowest

Someone that has been there and back. Y’all need to come up with something else.”

@Nwafresh stated: “GoFund my fans created in my absence”.. This is a political type of lie.. Tacha don too follow politicians.. Kai”

@ugo_himself added: “You are pushing 50 but all you can boast of is being a banger girl and apply deodorant to stay relevant in the society”

@FearGod10001 advised: “Try to treat your body odour in 2024. That’s my little advice for you.”