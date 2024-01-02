Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans of May Edochie, for their unwavering support during a difficult year.

Recall that May faced immense challenges in 2023, including the tragic loss of her son and her marriage crisis.

As the World celebrated a new year, May took to Instagram to reflect on the year’s hardships, specifically the heartbreaking death of her firstborn, Kambilichukwu.

This sparked an outpouring of love and sympathy from Nigerians across the globe, who rallied around her with messages of comfort and solidarity.

Touched by this display of affection, Rita Edochie took the opportunity to publicly thank fans of May Edochie.

In an emotional post, she acknowledged the overwhelming wave of prayers, love, and encouragement that has sustained May through this difficult period.

The actress went on to promise that 2024 will be a year of triumph for May, filled with “extra hot and massive” achievements.

She concluded her message by sending a warning to Judy Austin, the actressinvolved in the breakdown of May’s marriage.

Citing a powerful proverb, Rita declared that “the hand that has sworn not to release what it has seized, God Almighty will cut it into shreds.”

She wrote;

APPRECIATION POST 📫

TO ALL THE MAYNATION WITHIN THE GLOBE 🌎, WORDS ARE REALLY NOT ENOUGH TO EXPRESS HOW GRATEFUL THE EDOCHIE(S) ARE , YOUR PRAYERS, YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORTS TOWARDS MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY HAS BEEN OVERWHELMING

IF WE BEGIN TO PEN DOWN OUR FEELINGS,

THEN A COMPANY THAT PRODUCES EXERCISE BOOKS 📚 WILL HAVE TO BE CONTRACTED FOR SUPPPLY 😮 BECAUSE THERE’S A LOT TO BE WRITTEN.

KEEP THE SUPPORTS COMING MY GREAT PEOPLE BECAUSE 2024 WILL BE EXTRA HOT AND MASSIVE WITH QUEEN MAY

THE HAND THAT HAS SWORN NOT TO RELEASE WHAT IT HAS SEIZED, GOD ALMIGHTY WILL CUT IT INTO SHREDS

SO SHALL IT BE 🙌 😌 🙏 AMEN….

HAPPY NEW YEAR ONCE MORE MY GREAT PEOPLE IN THE WORLD 🌎.”

See below;

