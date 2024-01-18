Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has penned a sweet note to her best friend, Ama Reginald on her birthday.

The former Guinness world record holder, took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of the celebrant.

In her caption, Hilda Baci described Ama Reginald as “the most beautiful”.

The influencer revealed that she is proud of how far Ama has come, indicating that she recognizes and appreciates her friend’s growth and accomplishments.

Writing further, Hilda expressed excitement for the “great things” Ama will achieve in the new year.

She prayed for God’s blessings on her friend’s work and hopes that all her expectations will manifest as testimonies.

In her words;

“Happy birthday most beautiful I’m so happy for how far you’ve come and certainly looking forward to the great things you’ll do in this new year God bless the works of your hands and turn all your expectations to testimonies ❤️

@ama_reginald aka Bigurrrsstttt”

See below;

ALSO READ: Nigerian Woman Aims To Break Guinness World Record For Single Individual To Polish Nail For 150 Hours (VIDEO)