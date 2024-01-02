BBNaija All-stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiorah, professionally known as Ceec has celebrated her friend and colleague, Venita Akpofure on her 37th birthday.

Recall that the actress turned 37 years old yesterday.

To mark her day, Ceec took to Instagram to share a stunning birthday photo of Venita Akpofure.

In her caption, the movie director revealed that the celebrant “stole” her heart and kept it, implying her complete devotion.

She affirmed that her love for the mother of two is not temporary or fleeting.

“The one who stole my heart and has

refused to give it back..

Happy birthday sister!

Love you always and forever!” She wrote.

See below;

