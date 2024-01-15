Popular Big Brother Naija star, Deeone, has claimed that he is the second person making more money from events after popular media personality,Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Deeone, who has been in the news recently due to his back and forth with colleagues Phyna and Bella Okagbue made the revelation via a video on social media.

He revealed that he is a well decorated event host and disclosed that he is currently on a job with Coca-Cola.

Deeone claimed that after BBNaija star Ebuka, he is the second person who charges more.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted below:

edneddie_footwears said: “At this point, someone should actually help this guy😂😂😂. He really needs it”

taytias_foodhub stated: “This one just wants to trend by all means😂😂”

sarafina_da_smally remarked: “Phyna don give you small fam,enjoy cos who knows you 😂”