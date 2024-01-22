Nigerian musician, Portable details the real events that led to some America guys slightly altering his face after it was claimed he took payment but did not show up for the performance.

The singer allegedly received payment to perform but did not show up, and it was previously reported that he was attacked by some guys at his home.

In a recent development, Portable has publicly stated that he recorded a song for the group, who purportedly traveled from America to include him in a music performance.

He claimed that although he was paid 2.5 million naira for the job, they would not allow him to leave and insisted on receiving their money back when he finished the work.

He claimed that they insisted on getting their money back, saying that the amount he had taken from them was excessive.

Watch the video below: