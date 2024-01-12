Portable, a controversial street-hop musician, brags after finally receiving the car documents for his 60-million-naira Mercedes Benz.

It should be noted that the musician reportedly spent 60 million naira on a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

The singer has finally received his car document and has taken to social media to celebrate and brag.

He declared that the car was bought and completely paid for by himself.

Read some reactions below:

@jahy_official reacted: “Portable na werey 😂😂😂

E go sha tell everybody how much e spend”

@tof_authentic said: “Person buy N1 billion car and e no even giggle about it….. there’s class to this thing sha”

@ChrisEjiofor7 said: “Congratulations to him

‘No Gree For Anyone’ 💪”

@Ayorind18249781 reacted: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

The guy wan run comot portable side”

Watch the video below: