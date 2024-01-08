Nigerian comedian, Emma OMG and his wife have welcomed their second child, six years after the birth of their first child.

Recall that in December 2023, the content creator took to his Instagram page to announce that his wife is pregnant.

He also shared a video of his wife seated on the floor while their young daughter is seen cradling her very pregnant belly.

Weeks after the announcement, Emma OMG has announced that they have welcomed their second child.

The singer shared a photo of himself with his family, including their newborn, a beautiful baby girl.

He captioned it;.

“E ba wa yin Oluwa logo!!!! 🙌

#TheOhEmGees have been updated 😁

Oluwa Squishy!”



